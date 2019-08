Fayyaz Solangi assumes as Deputy Commissioner (DC) West

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Fayyaz Alam Solangi has assumed the charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) district West - Karachi here on Friday.

Fayyaz Alam, who was the Director (Admin and Finance)Tharcoal Energy Baord Sindh, has replaced Zahid Hussain Memon, said a notification issued on Thursday.