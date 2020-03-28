UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Appeals Citizens To Stay Indoors, Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Fayyaz ul Hassan appeals citizens to stay indoors, follow social distancing guidelines

The Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday has appealed the people to stay homes to stay safe and also follow social distancing directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday has appealed the people to stay homes to stay safe and also follow social distancing directives.

Talking to private news channel, Provisional Minister warned the people against believing the rumors, particularly those circulating on the social media platforms.

He said Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is providing all-out facilities to coronavirus patients.

He said that stringent arrangements have been made to maintain the food chain as the government has set up 25 flour sale points in Lahore for the easy access of an essential items.

"Punjab government has arranged to keep over 25, 000 people isolated and department of health has corona testing kits in appropriate quantity," he assured.

"I appeal to the people not to indulge in panic buying and unnecessarily hoarding of food products", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Sale Government Usman Buzdar Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

96 criminals arrested

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt providing every possible facility to m ..

3 minutes ago

One more Coronavirus case reported in Swat, toll r ..

3 minutes ago

US journalist lauds Pakistan's airport measures to ..

8 minutes ago

WASA launches awareness campaign against corona

8 minutes ago

Botswana executes two convicted murderers

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.