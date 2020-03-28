Fayyaz ul Hassan appeals citizens to stay indoors, follow social distancing guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday has appealed the people to stay homes to stay safe and also follow social distancing directives.

Talking to private news channel, Provisional Minister warned the people against believing the rumors, particularly those circulating on the social media platforms.

He said Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is providing all-out facilities to coronavirus patients.

He said that stringent arrangements have been made to maintain the food chain as the government has set up 25 flour sale points in Lahore for the easy access of an essential items.

"Punjab government has arranged to keep over 25, 000 people isolated and department of health has corona testing kits in appropriate quantity," he assured.

"I appeal to the people not to indulge in panic buying and unnecessarily hoarding of food products", he added.