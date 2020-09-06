Fayyaz ul Hassan chauhan paid tribute to Martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in line of duty to protect the motherland.

Addressing a Defense Day function at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said, the valuable services of the martyrs would always be remembered. Chohan said this day reminded us of the bravery and courage of armed force who with their spirit of belief defeated the enemy. He said the spirit of September 1965 was still alive in our hearts.

The Minister said professionalism, war readiness and fidelity of our forces have made country' defense invincible.

He said Pak Army was among the best five armed forces in the world.

He added that love and devotion for Pak Army was ingrained in the blood of every Pakistani.

The provincial minister said any conspiracy hatched against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not be succeeded and conspirators would be defeated.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill its promises made with the nation.