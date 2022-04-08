Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appointed spokesperson of Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :MPA Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has been appointed spokesperson of the ruling party coalition's Chief Minsiter designate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Chohan will speak on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on all matters pertaining to Punjab Assembly and Speaker's office.

Earlier, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan called on CM designate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the latter's residence and discussed political scenario in the province, upcoming election of the Chief Minister Punjab and other political matters.