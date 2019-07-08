Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan asks Maryam to refrain from passing threats to institutions

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that Maryam Nawaz should refrain from passing threats to state institutions and the government

Addressing a press conference here at the DGPR, he said that every Pakistani knew each and every thing about Sharif family while criticising Maryam Nawaz's claims that she had more audio and video tapes.

He said that despite being one of fourteen vice presidents, Maryam Nawaz addressed the PML-N press conference held in connection with alleged accountability court judge tape scandal, whereas the entire senior party leadership appeared helpless during this.

"We must take into account the narrator besides story," he said and added that Begum Maryam Safdar Awan had done post doctorate in forgery.

He said that Maryam claimed in tv programme with Anchor Sana Bucha that she did not own any property neither in London nor in Pakistan but her tall claims exposed when her lawyers presented details of her assets in the court during the Panama case proceedings.

He said that Maryam Nawaz tried to misled the courts and the masses and her lawyers presented fake documents before the Apex Court which were withdrawn after the criticism by the court.

He also referred Calibri Font incident at the occasion.

Chohan said that the alleged video tape was based on mere assumptions, whereas, the accountability court judge through a press release had rejected their stance. He said that the judge had approached the higher judiciary for action, whereas, the federal government had asked Federal Investigation Agency for forensic audit of the tape.

Despite the medical facilities provided by the government and Supreme Court's relaxation for Nawaz Sharif treatment, they made hue and cry that Nawaz Sharif suffered three heart attacks in jail and more than half of his veins were blocked.

If all these claims were true then why Nawaz Sharif was being given meat and rice in jail, he questioned.

He said that Maryam was leading a movement for saving her father but she could not fool the masses.

He said that Sharif family looted the wealth of the country.

Maryam and his father are the one who were defective, rejected and neglected, he added.