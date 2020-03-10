Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan for acting beyond political point-scoring, personal interests to fight coronavirus

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said there was a need to act beyond political point-scoring and personal interests to fight coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said there was a need to act beyond political point-scoring and personal interests to fight coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government had been raising awareness about the prevention from coronavirus since February and was ready to deal with this epidemic.

These views were expressed by the Information Minister Punjab during a press conference on corona awareness campaign being run by Provincial Information department.

He said that in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state, the Health department was distributing Sehat Insaf Cards to 7.2 million families while about 70% of the families had already been given the cards.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan added the Information department had mobilised all divisional and district Information officers to disseminate as much information and awareness to the general public as possible regarding coronavirus through means like seminars and newspaper articles.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar said the Information department had constituted a special monitoring cell to keep close watch on spread and prevention of coronavirus. He elaborated that on the special instructions of the Minister of Information, the department was adding information related to the coronavirus in all official advertisements.

In addition, more than 100 cinemas were currently broadcasting special video messages made by the department of Information on possible preventive measures against coronavirus, he said and added that awareness banners and steamers had been installed at all public places, schools, colleges, universities and main roads.

Raja Jahangir elaborated that special stage plays and animated cartoon series were in the development process to create habit of personal hygiene and prevention of coronavirus in children which would be broadcast in all the Arts Councils of Punjab and on various tv channels.