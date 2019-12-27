UrduPoint.com
Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Grieved Over Death Of Ashraf Rahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned stage and tv actor Ashraf Rahi.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that late Ashraf Rahi was among the best actors and his work would be remembered.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

