Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hails constitution of disaster management ministerial committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman for CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that constitution of disaster management ministerial committee by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was a good step in order to rescue and facilitate people during natural disaster.

The committee will suggest precautionary measures in case of any disaster like flood or any other emergency, he said and added it would also review providing relief and financial assistance to the victims.

Chohan said that rescue operation was underway in flood affected ares, adding that the Punjab government was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of South Punjab by providing relief during flood situation.