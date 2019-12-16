Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan inaugurates anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan Monday inaugurated the special anti-polio drive by administering Polio drops to a child here at Dhoke Kala Khan area.

The minister along with Regional Coordinator of World Health Organization Dr Sarwat administered polio drops in the slums of the outskirts of the city.

On the occasion, the minister said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for teams.

Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 2353 polio teams including 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges are administering polio drops to 862,850 children in the district.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." he said.

Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said.