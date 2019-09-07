UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of PAF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:09 PM

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to martyrs of PAF

Minister for Colonies Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has said that September 7 holds a special significance in our history and the whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens of Air Force

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Colonies Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has said that September 7 holds a special significance in our history and the whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens of Air Force.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Chohan said this day reminded us of the bravery and courage of Shaheens of Air Force who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away.

The minister said, the whole world had seen Pakistan's befitting response over Indian fighter jets intrusion into Pakistan's airspace on Feb-27, Chohan said.

Chohan informed that in view of India's continuing oppression of the people in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan had refused a request of India to allow its president to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland.

He said this decision was taken in view of India's behavior for imposing crippling curfew in occupied Kashmuir from the last 34 days, adding Pakistan had already suspended its trade relations with India.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, he said Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir had endangered the peace of the whole region.

Chohan said the government had mobilised all resources to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Punjab police were put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis using all available resources, including latest technology, he added,He also urged the scholars to forge unity among their ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Police Technology Punjab Alert Iceland September Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 07 Sep 2019

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city Karach ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to address a conference tomo ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Minister Welcomes Release of Detain ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Navy proved its dominance over enemy on Sept 8 ..

8 minutes ago

Al-Fida Memorial wins Defence Day Karate Champions ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.