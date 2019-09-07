Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to martyrs of PAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Colonies Punjab Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has said that September 7 holds a special significance in our history and the whole nation salutes the worthy Shaheens of Air Force.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Chohan said this day reminded us of the bravery and courage of Shaheens of Air Force who with their spirit of belief made the enemy run away.

The minister said, the whole world had seen Pakistan's befitting response over Indian fighter jets intrusion into Pakistan's airspace on Feb-27, Chohan said.

Chohan informed that in view of India's continuing oppression of the people in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan had refused a request of India to allow its president to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland.

He said this decision was taken in view of India's behavior for imposing crippling curfew in occupied Kashmuir from the last 34 days, adding Pakistan had already suspended its trade relations with India.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, he said Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir had endangered the peace of the whole region.

Chohan said the government had mobilised all resources to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Punjab police were put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis using all available resources, including latest technology, he added,He also urged the scholars to forge unity among their ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.