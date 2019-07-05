Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan takes oath as provincial minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan took oath as provincial minister, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) MPA Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan took oath as provincial minister, here on Friday.

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath to Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in a ceremony held at the Governor's House.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs and others attended the ceremony.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and congratulated him, on the occasion.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan will be given portfolio of Forestry,Fisheries & Wildlife.