Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan son additional marks scam: Chairman BISER still holding office despite initiation of inquiry against him

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) Dr Ghulam Dastgir who is facing inquiry under Peeda act for granting additional marks to son of provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan still stands saddled on his seat

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) Dr Ghulam Dastgir who is facing inquiry under Peeda act for granting additional marks to son of provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan still stands saddled on his seat.Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar had nominated secretary mines and minerals Punjab Hassan Iqbal inquiry officer to probe into the case and directed him to present inquiry report within sixty days.The chance of manipulation of record in marks scam has increased when the chairman and controller of BISER involved in this matter are still holding their seats.

Dr Ghulam Dastgir had issued orders to change ledger book in order to manipulate 14 marks into 30 marks given on practical copy of Fahd Hassan son of Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan.Following the issuance of these orders by chairman BISER, result card containing additional marks was also issued to son Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan.On being pointed out by media, the orders for withholding result card of Fahd Hassan were issued but the record available in secrecy branch which was changed under their orders could not be changed.