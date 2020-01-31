UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Choohan Son Additional Marks Scam: Chairman BISER Still Holding Office Despite Initiation Of Inquiry Against Him

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:18 PM

Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan son additional marks scam: Chairman BISER still holding office despite initiation of inquiry against him

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) Dr Ghulam Dastgir who is facing inquiry under Peeda act for granting additional marks to son of provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan still stands saddled on his seat

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) Dr Ghulam Dastgir who is facing inquiry under Peeda act for granting additional marks to son of provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan still stands saddled on his seat.Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar had nominated secretary mines and minerals Punjab Hassan Iqbal inquiry officer to probe into the case and directed him to present inquiry report within sixty days.The chance of manipulation of record in marks scam has increased when the chairman and controller of BISER involved in this matter are still holding their seats.

Dr Ghulam Dastgir had issued orders to change ledger book in order to manipulate 14 marks into 30 marks given on practical copy of Fahd Hassan son of Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan.Following the issuance of these orders by chairman BISER, result card containing additional marks was also issued to son Fayyaz ul Hassan Choohan.On being pointed out by media, the orders for withholding result card of Fahd Hassan were issued but the record available in secrecy branch which was changed under their orders could not be changed.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi BISE Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe victory push stalled by Sri Lanka batsmen ..

12 minutes ago

Qeemat Punjab App launches Home Delivery Service o ..

23 minutes ago

Zahoor Barlas appointed Additional Secretary Infor ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea ready to take action against economic fal ..

14 minutes ago

PARC, LDDB inks agreement for promoting livestock, ..

12 minutes ago

30 int'l players flexing muscles for ski competiti ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.