UrduPoint.com

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Claims To Have Received Threats From Unknown Caller

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 09, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

The PTI leader says the caller threatened him of dire consequences and asked him to leave the party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) PTI MPA in Punjab Assembly Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Saturday that he received threats in a call from an unknown number, asking him either to leave the party or be ready to face the consequences.

Fayyaz Chohan said that the call was from a no-caller id and the caller gave him serious threats.

He made this claim in a video message.

The PTI leader accused the PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz of orchestrating such plans but said that such designs would not suppress the courage of the PTI activists, who were working for the success of their candidates in by-polls in 20 Constituencies.

Asad Umar also confirmed that the people, especially the women were receiving calls from unknown numbers. Umar made this confirmation while talking to a local tv channel.

The PTI leader stated that women who had no political background were among those people who received threats from untraceable phone numbers.

He also said that he did not know about the mystery of unknown phone calls, adding that he would discuss the matter with party chairman Imran Khan.

He went on to say that the establishment always played role in the politics of the country .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Women TV From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

4 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.