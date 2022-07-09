Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader says the caller threatened him of dire consequences and asked him to leave the party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) PTI MPA in Punjab Assembly Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan claimed on Saturday that he received threats in a call from an unknown number, asking him either to leave the party or be ready to face the consequences.

Fayyaz Chohan said that the call was from a no-caller id and the caller gave him serious threats.

He made this claim in a video message.

The PTI leader accused the PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz of orchestrating such plans but said that such designs would not suppress the courage of the PTI activists, who were working for the success of their candidates in by-polls in 20 Constituencies.

Asad Umar also confirmed that the people, especially the women were receiving calls from unknown numbers. Umar made this confirmation while talking to a local tv channel.

The PTI leader stated that women who had no political background were among those people who received threats from untraceable phone numbers.

He also said that he did not know about the mystery of unknown phone calls, adding that he would discuss the matter with party chairman Imran Khan.

He went on to say that the establishment always played role in the politics of the country .