Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Lauds Journalists' Service For Stability Of Democracy

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that journalist community performed valuable service for the stability of democracy in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that journalist community performed valuable service for the stability of democracy in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the Lahore Press Club. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan greeted and presented a bouquet to the newly elected body of the Press Club.

Vice President Qazafi Butt, Secretary Press Club Babar Dogar, Member Governing Body Shahid Chaudhry, Deba Mirza and other journalists were present on the occasion. The Minister Information also distributed journalist support fund cheques to journalists' widows.

He assured the members of the representative body of journalists that in collaboration with the Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, he would ensure the issuance of health cards to some six thousand journalists across Punjab.

He added that funds for the development work of journalist Colony F-Block had also been approved and the project would see positive progress soon.

Talking about the Opposition, he said that Opposition's support for the Army Amendment Act was commendable. Leaving all differences behind, the opposition should work to stabilize democracy in the country.

Replying to a question on Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said the Interior Ministry and the Health Department were monitoring the matter very closely and the decision to extend Nawaz Sharif's stay abroad or return would be taken after inspecting his latest health reports.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the present government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional tenure.

