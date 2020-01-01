Fayyazul Hassan Chohan visits shelter home at Fowara Chowk

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday visited the shelter home set up in Fowara Chowk Rawalpindi and inspected arrangements made to facilitate the homeless citizens here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday visited the shelter home set up in Fowara Chowk Rawalpindi and inspected arrangements made to facilitate the homeless citizens here.

Talking to media persons, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would fulfill all the promises which were made with the nation.

The minister gave the credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up shelter homes as the project was aimed at restoring the self-respect of those who spend the night under the open sky.

It not only provides shelter to homeless but three times meal is being served to them with dignity, he added.

Giving reply about Rana Sana Ullah case, Fayyaz said that the matter was under trail in the court and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) being a credible institution played a vital role in controlling drug smuggling.

He said that PTI government has taken revolutionary steps to bring the economy back on the track which the previous rulers had destroyed and plundered the national money.

He said that steps are being taken for the welfare of the media persons adding health cards would be given to the journalists soon.