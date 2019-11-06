Fazaia Housing scam: Accused remanded in NAB custody till 21st

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed over an accused, involved in Fazaia Housing Society scam, to National Accountability Bureau NAB ) on Physical remand till Nov 21.

Duty Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein accused Saleem Hanif was also produced.

NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted that the accused was involved in Rs 2 billion and he was arrested after dismissal of his interim bail by the Lahore High Court.

He submitted that the accused was working as a land provider with Fazaia Housing Society and he committed fraud with a number of people by using name of the society. He pleaded with the court to grant his physical remand for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 15- day physical remand and directed for producing him on Nov 21 on expiry of the remand term.