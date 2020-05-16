Fazaia Housing scam: Court extends physical remand of accused

An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of an accused, involved in Fazaia Housing Society (Sargodha) case, till May 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of an accused, involved in Fazaia Housing Society (Sargodha) case, till May 22.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the National Accountability Bureau officials produced accused Muhammad Hafeez on expiry of remand term.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court about progress made in investigations and pleaded with the court for extending the physical remand.

However, a counsel on behalf of accused opposed the remand plea and submitted that all record had been provided to the bureau.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand till May 22 and directed for producing the accused on expiry of remand term.

The bureau alleged that the accused was real brother of Saleem Hanif, owner of Fazaia Housing Society Sargodha.

The accused, in connivance with each other, defrauded masses on name of Fazaia Housing Society and more than 1,016 persons were affected due to the fraud of Rs 2 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that owner of Fazaia Housing Society Saleem Hanif had already been arrested by the bureau.