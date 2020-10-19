UrduPoint.com
Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi Disburses Rs1.5 Bln Cheques To 400 Customers

Mon 19th October 2020

Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi disburses Rs1.5 bln cheques to 400 customers

The Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi has started payment of funds to its customers through National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi as per the orders of the judiciary and disbursed over 400 cheques of worth Rs1.5 billion within a week

As per the joint efforts of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi Directorate of State Projects and NAB, the process of disbursement of money to the customers of Fazaia Karachi has started, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release.

It added that the payment process would continue till the transfer of money to the last customer of Fazia Housing Scheme Karachi.

PAF welcomed the orders of the apex court in this regard and appreciated NAB's efforts, saidPAF spokesman.

