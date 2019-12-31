Fazaia Housing Scheme : PAF holds partners firm responsible for all misdeeds

(@FahadShabbir)

The high-ups of Pakistan Air Force(PAF) have thrown the debris of Fazaia Housing Scheme's failure on their partners and handed over to them to National Accountability Bureau

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The high-ups of Pakistan Air Force(PAF) have thrown the debris of Fazaia Housing Scheme's failure on their partners and handed over to them to National Accountability Bureau.First of all, some 15 years ago, PAF had registered some 430 kannals of lands having worth of Rs six billion in the name of the organization, but PAF did not pay even a penny for it and then left it at the mercy of its partners in development , a firm named Maxim, whose owner is Chaudhary Tanvir a businessman from Karachi and his son Bilal Tanvir .Now NAB has arrested the both father and son instead of taking all the responsible of the corruption into custody, who are facing the greed of some corrupt officers sitting in the one of the most prestigious department like Pakistan Air Force.The agreement was signed by PAF and Maxim , according to which both the partners were give equal status and a committee was set up comprising of three members from each party to run the financial and administrative matters of the project.

It was also settled down that the committee would take each and every decision regarding the development of Fazaia Hosing Scheme.In the beginning, PAF spent Rs 100 billion on the project , whereas Maxim also incurred Rs 100 billion in addition to cost of 430 Kannals of land .

Pakistan Air Force had made the recovery of just Rs two billion, whereas on the other hand Maxim have recovered the amount of Rs 15.5 billion. But PAF showed Rs 13 billion in its bank account.Although, the PAF's partner Maxim was given the authority to sale out half of the units of the society but the influential representative of PAF in the committee did not allow them to do so .

When hurdles were created in the way of Maxim , the owners of the company after putting all thier capital at stake, have knocked the door of court .Maxim floated media advertisement campaign in befitting manner , which attracted positive response of the people but in spite of that , PAF remained unsuccessful to sale the plots of its 50 percent quota.The matter was still in the court of law but NAB had arrested the owner and his son of the firm , without touching the PAF's members of the committee to run the project's affairs .

The detained persons told the NAB that they are actually affected party in the case as the real investigations needed to be turned towards the reps of PAF that were included in the committee.