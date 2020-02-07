Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College inaugurates at Karachi

Fazaia Ruth Pfau medical college has been inaugurated while paying tribute to services of German doctor Ruth Pfau who defeat leprosy disease in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Fazaia Ruth Pfau medical college has been inaugurated while paying tribute to services of German doctor Ruth Pfau who defeat leprosy disease in Pakistan.According to media reports, president Arif Alvi inaugurated Fazaia Ruth Pfau medical college while Pak Fazaia head including other officers were present at this occasion.

PAF hospital Faisal and PAF hospital Masroor art will work as teaching hospital for college as well as diagnose centre.Doctor Ruth had made clinic in Karachi 57 years before she gave her life to leprosy patients in Pakistan in 1962.

She had defeated leprosy disease and the end day of leprosy disease historic day was celebrated in 1996.Government of Pakistan awarded Dr Ruth with Hilal e Pakistan, Hilal e Imtiaz, Sitara e Quaid Azam and Nishan e Quaid Azam.Dr Ruth died on August 10 2017 in Karachi.