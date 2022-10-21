UrduPoint.com

Fazal Congratulates Nation On Closure Of Imran Khan's Political Chapter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Fazal congratulates nation on closure of Imran Khan's political chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Friday congratulated the nation on the closure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's political chapter as he had been disqualified on the charges of misdeclaration in the Toshakhana case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons after the ECP's verdict against the PTI chief, he observed Imran Khan was an unnecessary element of the country's politics and he was installed in the politics by the external forces.

He said Imran Khan was not a reliable person as he kept on changing his statements time and again.

"Imran Khan calls other people thieves but he himself has looted money from all over the world including America, Israel, and India.

Today, his theft has been captured and Pakistan will get rid of such elements in the future," he added.

Fazal categorically warned the elements backing Imran Khan in a bid to create anarchy in the country to be dealt with an iron hand.

He proposed that the PTI workers should not create hurdles for the people adding that the JUI-F had carried out many a millions march, but did not disturb the social and commercial life of the people.

He said the reaction, shown on the disqualification of Imran Khan by his unruly party workers, was against the social and political norms.

Fazal made it clear that Imran Khan was constitutionally ousted from the position of prime minister through 'no trust motion' and today, he was disqualified due to misdeclaration in the Toshakhana case.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Israel Election Commission Of Pakistan Money March Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

9 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

21 minutes ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.