Fazal For Taking Concrete Steps For Investment-friendly Atmosphere

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fazal Moqeem Khan on Thursday stressed the need for removal of hurdles in export and conducive atmosphere for local and foreign investors to enhance economic activities and boost economy.

Speaking to a three-member Chinese delegation comprising Zhou Jion Lin, Mr Ma and Mr Zhou here at the chamber house, Fazal Moqeem demanded pragmatic steps to an investment-friendly atmosphere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here.

The SCCI chief highlighted the extensive investment opportunities in the different potential sectors of the province and said that export and trade halted from KP after the imposition of two percent cess by the provincial government and lack of business-friendly policies.

The meeting was informed investors’ and exporters’ concerns over imposition of two percent cess on export, security arrangements, issues relating to customs and other departments.

It was informed that talks were underway with the provincial government about imposition of two percent cess on export and hoped that the ratio of cess would be decreased to 0.

5 percent.

KP’ exporters attached with the business of gemstone and carpet Jameel Khan, Atif Khawaja, Kamran and traders and others were also accompanying the delegation.

They emphasized foolproof security arrangements for investors with police high ups and relevant authorities. They also called for removal of hurdles in the way of export and trade.

Fazal Moqeem assured to take up all issues of exporters and foreign investors with relevant authorities and would address them amicably.

The meeting was also attended by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI senior vice Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, lifetime president of Anjuman e Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Muhammad Afzal, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Husnain Sheraz and others.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for complete abolishment of cess on export from KP to give a boost to export and investment in the province.

APP/adi

More Stories From Pakistan