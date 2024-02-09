Fazal Hakeem Wins PK-6 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan has won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-6 Swat-IV by securing 25,330 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarian, who bagged 19,422 votes.
The overall voters' turnout remained 40.35 percent.
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
.4 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hameed Ur Rahman wins PK-19 election14 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election24 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Shah wins PK-IV election44 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Fazal Hakeem wins PK Swat IV election54 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs Provincial Election Commissioners, ROs to announce results within 30 minutes1 hour ago
-
Independent candidate Samiullah Khan wins PK-76 election1 hour ago
-
Armed Forces felicitate nation on peaceful conduct of general elections4 hours ago
-
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock4 hours ago
-
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh5 hours ago
-
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting5 hours ago
-
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations5 hours ago