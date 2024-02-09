Fazal Hakeem wins PK-6 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan has won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-6 Swat-IV by securing 25,330 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarian, who bagged 19,422 votes.

The overall voters' turnout remained 40.35 percent.