UrduPoint.com

Fazal Has No Role In Parliamentary Politics: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Fazal has no role in parliamentary politics: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no role in Pakistani parliamentary politics, only those who were part of the Parliament had the right to talk about the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no role in Pakistani parliamentary politics, only those who were part of the Parliament had the right to talk about the Parliament.

In a statement in reaction to Fazlur Rehman media talk, he said Fazalur Rehman had been politically unemployed for past over three years.

Farrukh said Fazalur Rehman was engaged in conspiracies against the democratic government for getting an "employment". Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan was the only leader who enjoyed support in Pakistan as well as internationally. He said that the present government had been forced to take loans to repay loans taken by past governments with interest.

He said Fazlur Rehman, PML-N and PPP leadership had been involved in corruption. The minister said that after the defeat in the 2018 election, Fazalur Rehman was dejected and he has been issuing baseless statements.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got record votes in 2018 elections and would get double votes based on its performance in 2023 elections.

Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan has raised the issue of honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on all forums.

He said that the nation wanted to get rid of those who were pursuing personal interests under the guise of religion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament 2018 Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Yellow Vests Demonstration in Paris Escalates Into ..

Yellow Vests Demonstration in Paris Escalates Into Unrest

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan rubbishes Indian media reports claiming ' ..

Pakistan rubbishes Indian media reports claiming 'seizure of possible radioactiv ..

29 seconds ago
 North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human ..

North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

11 minutes ago
 Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester ..

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

11 minutes ago
 Addl IGP for stern action against criminal gangs

Addl IGP for stern action against criminal gangs

11 minutes ago
 140 cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

140 cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.