Fazal Lauds PM For Personally Overseeing Relief Operations In Flood Hit Areas Of KP

Published September 07, 2022

Fazal lauds PM for personally overseeing relief operations in flood hit areas of KP

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Amir of Jamiat Ulema islam (F), Maulana Fazalur Rehman here Tuesday highly lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for personally overseeing the rescue and rehabilitation operations in flood hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a function regarding reconstruction and rehabilitation operations in DI Khan also attended by the Prime Minister, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that despite of the busy schedule, the Prime Minister has paid the second visit to flood hit D I Khan district and oversaw the relief and rescue operations including the under construction Shagu bridge that was destroyed by the floods.

Lauding the Government departments and relief organisations of political parties, Fazalur Rehman said that food and non food items as well as cash assistance were provided to flood victims besides stranded people were rescued after washing away of the Shagu bridge.

He urged for provision of tents to all those floods victims whose houses were destroyed.

He said that construction of small dams were inevitable to control floods in D I Khan.

Maulana Fazalur said that construction of Choudhan, Tank Zam and Nawab Haider dams would help control floods of Koh e Sulaman and others areas and would save D I Khan from flash floods.

He said damage assessment survey in D I Khan and its report would soon be submitted to government for consideration.

He also sought expediting of reconstruction works on roads connectivity projects in Kohistan, Swat, Dir, DI Khan and Tank districts.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood and Prime Minister Adviser for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam were also present.

The JUIF Chief appraised the Prime Minister floods devastations and rehabilitation operations in D I Khan.

