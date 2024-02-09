Fazal Muhammad wins NA-25 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Muhammad Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-25 Charsadda-II by securing 1,00,713 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan, who bagged 67,876 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 39.92 percent.