Fazal politicking for personal gains: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Shibli Faraz Thursday said chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam - Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was politicking for his personal gains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana was not part of the government for the first time in his political career.

He accused Maulana for having no interest in strengthening the democracy and he always used religious card for his personal gains.

He said Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) government made difficult decisions to steer the country out of economical crises. Reforms process was continuing in national institutions to improve their performance, he added.

Shibli said the purpose of JUI-F protest was to halt ongoing reforms and accountability process in the country.

To a question, he said the sit-in of PTI was peaceful and the government would not allow JUI-F to create law and order situation.

He said the prices of gas and electricity had been increased as Pakistan Muslims League - Nawaz (PML-N) government left huge circular debt.

He said PML-N government encouraged the trend of imports as it held the value of rupee stable artificially in its tenure which later, created economical crises in the country.

The present government had encouraged the exports and been facilitating business community by resolving their problems, he added.