Fazal Should Promote Harmony Instead Of Chaos Among Seminary Students: Vowda Proposes

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Fazal should promote harmony instead of chaos among seminary students: Vowda proposes

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda has said that any element involved in challenging writ of the government, would be treated as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda has said that any element involved in challenging writ of the government, would be treated as per law.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam - Fazal (JUI-F), to impart education in the seminary children for promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood.

He proposed the JUI-F to avoid spreading unlawful attitude among the children.

In reply to a question, he said a public demand was made to apprehend Maulana Fazal prior to launching march towards Islamabad.

The minister said a rift was being observed among the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regarding protest against the democratic system.

To cope the emerging situation due to JUI-F expected march toward Islamabad, he said the government was ready to discuss with Maulana Fazal the matters related to the Constitution and Kahmir affairs if any.

To another question, Faisal Vowda made it clear that the action would be taken against those elements found taking law into their hands.

