Fazal terms Gujranwala gathering as 'Mixed Pickle Show' of opposition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan Saturday termed the gathering of opposition parties in Gujrawanla as a "Mixed Pickle Show " and said efforts of corrupt elements to strike a deal with government are bound to fail.

Talking to APP, he said that the people have already rejected gang of corrupt who are trying to hide their malpractices through public meetings.

He said that leaders of opposition parties who gobbled up public money for their personal interests are now planning to get an NRO from government adding they would fail in their nefarious motives.

Opposition parties that assembled in Gujranwala Show are trying to misled people for their own benefit, Fazal Hakeem said adding people are fully aware of the true intentions of corrupt leaders.

He said that country is heading on a course of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who is making incessant efforts to steer country out of financial abyss created by previous rulers.