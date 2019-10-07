UrduPoint.com
Fazal-ur-Rehman Is Misusing Religion To His Advantage: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is misusing religion to his advantage.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader talked to media and maintained that Fazal-ur-Rehman collected funds in the name of Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of Holy Prophet).

Shibli Faraz said the JUI-F chief is using religion in politics and does not want the Madrasah (religious seminary) reforms.

"Even ten Maulanas cannot take the stance over Namoos-e-Risalat which Prime Minister Imran khan took," he added.Furthermore, the senator said that we should rectify the mistakes in the system, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should address the problems.

