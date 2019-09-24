Fazal ur Rehman not be able to bring million people for long march: Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that chief Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, could not gather a 'million people' for long march in Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, could carry 15 to 20 thousand people with him for launching march towards Islamabad.

Commenting on plea bargain, he said those elements found involved in looting national money, they could make plea bargain with national accountability bureau.

He added that the elements after making plea bargain would be allowed to go out of this country.

The minister claimed that he made complaint against DG Parks Liaquat Qayamkhani, who accumulated a huge amount from corrupt practices.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a straightforward and honest person, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not let the corrupt people lose.

To a question about Kashmir, the minister said the prime minister had apprised the world community about the massive human rights violation committed by Indian forces in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

Faisal Vowda said that both the neighbouring countries hold nuclear capability, adding that any misadventure by Indian forces could jeopardize the situation in South Asian region.