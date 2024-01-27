Open Menu

Fazal Wants Voters To Reset Priorities For Economy Based On Quran And Sunnah

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 01:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal), Maulana Fazal ur Rahman said on Friday the way the current politics was moving forward and subsequent voters' behavior needed to change and support politicians who advocate economy based on Quran and Sunnah.

Addressing a public meeting in Sheher Sultan town of tahsil Jatoi, district Muzaffargarh, the JUI-F chief heaped strong criticism on past government in a veiled reference to PTI and said that a government that came to power in the wake of what he called rigged 2018 elections had brought the economic growth even below zero.

His agenda was to mislead youth and he lured them to a kind of freedom that had no ethical checks and was contrary to Islamic culture, Fazal said.

This man (Imran) had destroyed the country, he said, and added that JUI-F had opposed the government of PTI and started the agitation on roads soon after the 2018 general elections. He said that no one can usurp JUI-F seats through rigging in elections.

He said, all the politicians were talking about 'Roti, Kapra a Aur Makan'. They all are influenced by Western economic model but we are talking about the economy based on Quran and Sunnah, Maulana Fazal ur Rahman said.

He said, that while others talk about the freedom version of west, when JUI-F would talk about freedom, it would do so in the light of Quran.

He said, Pakistan needed a system based on Quran and Sunnah and added it was our responsibility to restore the original identity of our country. How this would happen if religious scholars would have no or low representation in parliament, Fazal said and questioned, who is to blame, religious scholars or voters?

"I am here to sensitize people about their responsibility. People have to rethink their voting priorities." He said, his politics was not that of traditional politics of feudals or investors. "We contest elections to serve the people the way the Khulafa-e-Rashideen did."

He advocated the protection to the rights of every individual adding that it brings peace and improves economy.

He said so many years have passed but poor people were still struggling.

He said, JUI-F did not enter into alliance with any party but has given liberty to candidates in districts to have seat adjustments at local level.

He said that JUI-F candidates would win elections.

JUI-F candidate from NA-177 and PP-272 Haroon Sultan Bukhari and PP-273 candidate Mdulana Yahya Khan Abbasi also addressed the gathering.

