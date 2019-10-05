Fazalur Rehman propagating Azadi March for self interest: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Chief Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman was holding and propagating Azadi March for self interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana was inciting innocent students of religious seminaries for his political gains.

The minister alleged that JUI-F had taken hefty amount from Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for hatching conspiracy against democratic system to release their inmates who are facing imprisonment on corruption charges.

He said JUI-F chief was not in a position to assemble 5,000 people for his Islamabad lockdown, adding that the incumbent government would not create any hindrances in the way of peaceful protest but law would take its course against violators.

He said the main motives behind March were to halt accountability process against PPP and PML-N leadership and create hindrance in reform process at religious seminaries.