Fazalur Rehman Propagating Azadi March For Self Interest: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Fazalur Rehman propagating Azadi March for self interest: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Chief of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman was holding and propagating Azadi March for self interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana was inciting innocent students of religious seminaries for his political gains.

The minister alleged that JUI-F had taken hefty amount from Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for hatching conspiracy against democratic system to release their inmates who are facing imprisonment on corruption charges.

He said JUI-F chief was not in a position to assemble 5,000 people for his Islamabad lockdown, adding that the incumbent government would not create any hindrances in the way of peaceful protest but law would take its course against violators.

He said the main motives behind the March is to halt accountability process against PPP and PML-N leadership and create hindrance in reform process at religious seminaries.

