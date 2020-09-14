UrduPoint.com
Fazilpur-Taunsa Section Of Indus Highway Rehabilitated

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:49 PM

Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway rehabilitated

Over 99 per cent rehabilitation work of 170-Kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Over 99 per cent rehabilitation work of 170-Kilometre Fazilpur-Taunsa section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday that the rehabilitation of the section part the Post-Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project, was funded by Asian Development Bank and has cost Rs 490.

19 million . Work of the project started in July 2017 and it was supposed to be completed by December last year but due to delay in release of required funds, the project has been delayed for a few months.

The Indus Highway or N- 55 is a 1264 km long four-lane national highway that runs along the Indus River connecting the port city of Karachi with the northwestern city of Peshawar via Dera Ghazi Khan.

