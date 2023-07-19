Open Menu

Fazl Alleges IK Orchestrated 'Cypher' Drama For Political Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlul Rehman on Wednesday claimed that the PTI chief was a puppet of the United States who had intentionally staged the "cypher" drama for political gains, as confirmed by his former principal secretary Azam Khan

With each passing day, new facts about Imran Niazi were emerging, he said while talking to the media.

Fazl said that a decade ago, he had apprised the nation of "Imran's connections with foreign agents." In 2018, he came to power with the backing of international powers and spy agencies Mossad and RAW, he alleged.

The JUI-F still stood on its position that Imran Niazi had connections with hostile forces, and this stance remains unchanged till today.

Fazl highlighted that after 75 years, Israel unjustly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations, a move not acknowledged by Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan's foundation is rooted in supporting the Palestinians.

After its establishment, Israel mentioned in its first foreign policy speech that the eradication of the nascent Muslim state, Pakistan is included in its agenda, he added.

Fazl announced that the party's membership drive has begun on Wednesday and expressed a strong commitment to fully participate in the upcoming elections, stating their intention to contest candidates for every seat throughout the country.

Fazl also mentioned that if necessary, adjustments would be made at the district level, with Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish serving as the central moderator of the election process.

