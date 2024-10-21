Fazl Applauds Bipartisan Support For Constitutional Amendment Package Passage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 03:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Ameer of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), commended the joint efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, coalition partners, and the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for successfully passing the 26th Constitutional amendment package, which reinforces the unity among the federating units.
Speaking in the National Assembly, Maulana said that the constitutional amendment package should aim to extend judges' terms and bring about judicial reforms, instead of focusing on specific individuals.
He commended the cooperative efforts of cross-party leaders that led to the consensus passage of the 1973 Constitution in April 1973, involving all stakeholders.
He remarked that Parliament, political parties, and leaders must reflect on their actions, as they have spoken about strengthening democracy since the era of former dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq, yet have permitted democracy to weaken.
He pointed out that the initial draft of the constitutional amendment package contained 56 clauses, which he believes undermines democracy, but it was reduced to 22 through a consensus process.
He applauded the inclusion of a clause in the constitutional amendment package designed to eliminate Riba from the country by 2028.
