UrduPoint.com

Fazl, Ashrafi Condemn "incident Of Terrorism" In Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Fazl, Ashrafi condemn "incident of terrorism" in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday strongly condemned the "incident of terror" in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Fazl, who is also the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement, expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish government and people at this testing time.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured ones.

Meanwhile, in a separate condolence message, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the Taqsim Square's blast in its strongest terms.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said Muslim world should unite against the terrorism and devise a combined strategy to get rid of this menace once for all.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of injured at the earliest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Prime Minister World Istanbul Middle East Sunday Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

13 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

21 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.