Fazl behind 'planned' attack on Parliament Lodges: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday condemned the attack on the Parliament Lodges in the Federal Capital by a group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers.

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman was behind the 'planned' attack and involved in hatching conspiracies against the democratically elected government, he said in a tweet.

"The Nazim of JUI's armed militia is making an announcement that one of its groups had reached Islamabad," he tweeted while sharing a video message from the head of Ansarul islam for the members of the JUI-F's uniformed volunteer force.

Fawad described the attack on the Parliament Lodges a "planned" conspiracy which, he believed, was part of a plan spearheaded by Fazlur Rehman against the government.

Earlier, the minister, in another tweet, said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had already ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory police to take stern action against the facilitators of the group involved in the attack.

The attackers and their facilitators would be dealt as per law, he added.

It may be mentioned that members of Ansarul Islam reportedly made forced entry in the Parliament Lodges.