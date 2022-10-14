(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has called an important meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on October 19, in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, JUI-F Spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri on Friday informed that the invitations had been extended to the CEC members to attend the meeting.

He said besides discussing Pakistan and regional situation, the performance of JUI-F federal ministers would be reviewed in detail.

He further said the flood situation and party performance would also be the center-point of the meeting.