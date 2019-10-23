(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali Wednesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had changed the date of his so-called Azadi March October 27 to October 31 under a conspiracy.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, he said, wanted to take advantage of thousands of devotees who would be using the motorway to attend the annual Raiwind's congregation on that day, he said while talking to APP.

He said,"Over 2 million people from across the country will attend the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema and the Maulana wants to use their caravans' presence on roads to justify his claim of 1.

5 million participants in the march." He said the Maulana's march might create problems for the Ijtema's participants, who had no affiliation with any political party. The JUI-F chief, in fact, wanted to use them for his vested interests, he added.

Shaukat said the corrupt elements had joined their hands to escape the government's anti-corruption drive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only truthful and righteous leader of the country, he added.