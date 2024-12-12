Fazl Claims Madrassah Registration Bill Has Become Law, Asks Govt To Notify It
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:28 PM
JUI-F chief says numerous charitable organizations, NGOs and educational institutions are registered under this Act
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that the Madrassah Registration Bill had already become an Act.
“If the bill remains unsigned for 10 days, does it not automatically become an Act?,” asked Fazl while addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.
He said that if the 26th Constitutional Amendment was signed, why hasn’t the Madrassah Bill been signed,”.
“We believe the bill should be immediately notified. We wish to align with the country’s law. Numerous charitable organizations, NGOs, and educational institutions are registered under this Act,” said the JUI-F chief.
“The agreement specifies that bank accounts of all madrassahs should be opened. Can anyone show us a single madrassah under Wafaq-ul-Madaris whose account has been opened?,” he raised another question.
The JUI-F chief also asked that could the President of Pakistan send objections to a single Act twice? After one objection, the acting Chairman of the Senate signed the bill and sent it back to the President.
If no action is taken within 10 days, he asked, does the bill not automatically become an Act.
“Our claim is that the Madrassah Registration Bill is now an Act. When former President Arif Alvi did not sign it, was the notification not issued then?,” he said while raising a question.
Fazl said that if necessary they would approach the courts on this matter as the very people who drafted the bill were now making it controversial and inciting others against it. He said that they discussed the matter with PM Shehbaz in presence of President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The Ministry of Law, he said, prepared the draft, and they accepted it.
“ What grounds did Asif Zardari have to object to this draft later? Even before the elections, the drafts prepared were made by the government,” asked Fazl.
While responding to another question, Fazl said if the negotiations between the government and PTI are happening, it’s a positive development.
“As for Faiz Hameed’s court-martial, it is beyond our domain and an internal matter of the military,” he added.
