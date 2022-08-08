UrduPoint.com

Fazl Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Palestine.

He, in a message said, the worst aggression on Gaza and martyrdom of the oppressed Palestinian people and children were another stigma on the faces of Israel and its backers.

He expressed the hope that the eternal sacrifices of Palestinian Muslims against these Jewish oppressors would surely usher in a new era in their life.

