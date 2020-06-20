Fazl condoles demise of Mufti Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mufti Muhammad Naeem of Jamia Banoria, Karachi.

In his condolence message, Maulana Fazl prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Pakistan has been deprived of the services of a great religious scholar, he said adding that Mufti Naeem spent his whole life in promoting the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.