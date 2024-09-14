Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

(@Abdulla99267510)

JUI-F Chief instructs his party members to refrain from participating in voting process for these constitutional changes

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has declined to back the government’s proposed constitutional changes aimed at extending the tenure of judges, according to media reports on Saturday.

During discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night in Islamabad, Maulana Fazl emphasized that his party would only consider supporting the amendments once they had reviewed the complete draft. The JUI-F leader made it clear that he was not in favor of extending the retirement age for judges in the higher judiciary.

Despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request for JUI-F’s backing, Maulana Fazl remained firm in his stance.

Earlier, both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad, seeking his support for the proposed amendments.

However, Maulana Fazl instructed his party members on Friday to refrain from participating in the voting process for these constitutional changes.

The government is reportedly considering formation of a new constitutional court with a different chief justice, as part of these potential amendments.