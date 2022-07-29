UrduPoint.com

Fazl Demands Immediate Decision In PTI's Prohibited Foreign Funding Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday demanded an immediate decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited foreign funding case of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the central ameer of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F said that PTI's foreign funding was pending for several years and urged ECP to decide it immediate.

He said that people of Pakistan knew that which party had received foreign funding from rival countries and this party might be banned immediately if it would found guilty.

He said PTI lawmakers of Punjab Assembly were de-seated on the letter of PTI Chairman while almost a similar letter of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was ignored in a same case.

He said decision in the case of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly's ruling might be different if a full court bench of Supreme Court had been formed.

He said double standard in the dispensation of justice could weak democracy and confidence of people, he added.

He said that we highly respect state institutions including judiciary and demanded that all decisions should be taken on merit.

Fazl said that institutions should not be used for political gains or promoting an individual.

He said Pakistan was created for its people and not for "Ladla", adding if any one in a state institutions was fond of politics should come in political field rather than pushing "Ladla." He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was charged in Panama case and was later disqualified on Aqama.

He said religious and political parties despite ideological differences gathered under PDM's umbrella were fighting for the country's survival rather for the government.

He claimed that Ladla did nothing for youth accept leveling baseless allegations against political parties.

He said today all democratic forces were in one side and "Fitna Khan" to others.

He said political stability was imperative to take the country out of existing economic challenges.

