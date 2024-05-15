Fazl Demands Re-election, Establishment’s Zero-‘interference’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:14 PM
The JUI-F chief says calling recently held general election fair election is incorrect due to massive rigging.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared that they have not compromised on their position regarding the recent general elections, making it clear that calling them fair elections is incorrect due to massive rigging.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the seats were sold and purchased in the recent elections.
“We don’t have personal enmity with the PTI,” stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference in Multan on Wednesday. He demanded a re-election, emphasizing that the establishment should remain uninvolved.
The JUI-F chief criticized the current government's performance, attributing it to a lack of majority power. He noted that while the PML-N is in control, the PPP is not part of the government.
Addressing questions about property leaks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman clarified, “His name had never been mentioned since the beginning.” He mentioned that appearing before the court in Tank was a first in his political career.
He emphasized the need to end the dependency on the establishment for political movements and elections.
“We must overcome this mindset that we cannot run any movement or contest elections without the establishment's role. If the nation doesn’t stand up for their right to vote, we will face more oppression,” he said.
Highlighting public dissatisfaction, he stated, “If a public department becomes our ruler, how can we accept it? Our party has organized three gatherings, and you will witness a strong public reaction on June 1.”
He claimed that there is effectively no government at present. When asked about his potential role in future reconciliations, Maulana Fazlur Rehman affirmed that they must remain steadfast in their stance, even if abandoned by their allies.
He also expressed regret over the plight of farmers, insisting that those responsible should be held accountable.
Commenting on Imran Khan’s bail in the 190 million pound case, he remarked, “It is a court verdict and nothing else, as I am not a petitioner in it.”
Recent Stories
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda7 minutes ago
-
RPO inquires after health of injured policeman at DHQ18 minutes ago
-
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA inquires about Abida Parveen's health28 minutes ago
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea38 minutes ago
-
PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading38 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog Committee reviews actions taken against smog reviewed38 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal38 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor38 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System48 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Bahawalpur48 minutes ago
-
Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of South Waziristan urges border crossing on ID card basis48 minutes ago