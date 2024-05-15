Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The JUI-F chief says calling recently held general election fair election is incorrect due to massive rigging.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared that they have not compromised on their position regarding the recent general elections, making it clear that calling them fair elections is incorrect due to massive rigging.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the seats were sold and purchased in the recent elections.

“We don’t have personal enmity with the PTI,” stated Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference in Multan on Wednesday. He demanded a re-election, emphasizing that the establishment should remain uninvolved.

The JUI-F chief criticized the current government's performance, attributing it to a lack of majority power. He noted that while the PML-N is in control, the PPP is not part of the government.

Addressing questions about property leaks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman clarified, “His name had never been mentioned since the beginning.” He mentioned that appearing before the court in Tank was a first in his political career.

He emphasized the need to end the dependency on the establishment for political movements and elections.

“We must overcome this mindset that we cannot run any movement or contest elections without the establishment's role. If the nation doesn’t stand up for their right to vote, we will face more oppression,” he said.

Highlighting public dissatisfaction, he stated, “If a public department becomes our ruler, how can we accept it? Our party has organized three gatherings, and you will witness a strong public reaction on June 1.”

He claimed that there is effectively no government at present. When asked about his potential role in future reconciliations, Maulana Fazlur Rehman affirmed that they must remain steadfast in their stance, even if abandoned by their allies.

He also expressed regret over the plight of farmers, insisting that those responsible should be held accountable.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s bail in the 190 million pound case, he remarked, “It is a court verdict and nothing else, as I am not a petitioner in it.”