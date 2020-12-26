UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl Excuses To Attend Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Fazl excuses to attend death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

A five-member delegation led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will attend the anniversary due on Dec 27 in Larkana.

LARKANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not attend the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will send a five-member delegation instead.

Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari invited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through a telephonic call to death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Larkana.

The five-member delegation comprising Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal and one another will attend the rally.

On other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur today at around 4:00 pm from where she will travel to Sindh on a two-day tour. She will address the PML-N workers there followed by a press conference, the sources say.

Maryam Nawaz will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh by tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto late on Dec 27.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sukkur Larkana Abdul Razzaq Saud Event From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 29,258 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Arrests 4 Preparing Terror Attacks in ..

13 minutes ago

Land mafia occupies PEF's school

14 minutes ago

Aaron Summers is all set to play Pakistan’s dome ..

37 minutes ago

EU begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spre ..

21 minutes ago

First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavir ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.