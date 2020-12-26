Fazl excuses to attend death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

(@fidahassanain)

A five-member delegation led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will attend the anniversary due on Dec 27 in Larkana.

LARKANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not attend the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will send a five-member delegation instead.

Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari invited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through a telephonic call to death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Larkana.

The five-member delegation comprising Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal and one another will attend the rally.

On other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur today at around 4:00 pm from where she will travel to Sindh on a two-day tour. She will address the PML-N workers there followed by a press conference, the sources say.

Maryam Nawaz will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh by tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto late on Dec 27.