Fazl For Reconciliation Process For Political Stability, Economic Prosperity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman, Mualana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday proposed to expand the radius of reconciliation process for political stability and build ideological consensus for economic prosperity across the nation.
Expressing his concerns at the floor of National Assembly during budget debate, he said every sector had been taxed in the Budget 2024-25 which has caused inflation and limited the purchasing power of a common man.
Fazl said the government should invest public tax money on their well-being and provide them all basic amenities including social facilities, legal rights and economic opportunities.
He said that it would help build their confidence to pay taxes in the national kitty.
Fazl lamented that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) whose houses were partially and impartially damaged due to military operations in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had not provided financial support for their rehabilitation yet.
He said the government should impose tangible conditions on those people living at Pakistan and Afghanistan borders as they have their interests in case of business and relatives on both sides of the isle.
Recent Stories
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Police arrests wanted accused in alleged encounter52 seconds ago
-
AC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre1 minute ago
-
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister11 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal LPG sale points launched11 minutes ago
-
Three-day Theatre Extravaganza kicks off at PNCA11 minutes ago
-
Indicators issued to evaluate performance of deptts: DC11 minutes ago
-
Nutrition International aims to collaborate with PFA21 minutes ago
-
Police foils dacoity bid, three bandits killed31 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed, 119 LPG cylinders confiscated31 minutes ago
-
Property disputes claim 148 lives in KP during current year41 minutes ago
-
Fugitive involved in homicide case arrested41 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against illegal LPG stations; four arrested41 minutes ago