Fazl for reconciliation process for political stability, economic prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman, Mualana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday proposed to expand the radius of reconciliation process for political stability and build ideological consensus for economic prosperity across the nation.

Expressing his concerns at the floor of National Assembly during budget debate, he said every sector had been taxed in the Budget 2024-25 which has caused inflation and limited the purchasing power of a common man.

Fazl said the government should invest public tax money on their well-being and provide them all basic amenities including social facilities, legal rights and economic opportunities.

He said that it would help build their confidence to pay taxes in the national kitty.

Fazl lamented that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) whose houses were partially and impartially damaged due to military operations in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had not provided financial support for their rehabilitation yet.

He said the government should impose tangible conditions on those people living at Pakistan and Afghanistan borders as they have their interests in case of business and relatives on both sides of the isle.