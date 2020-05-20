Fazl grieved over death of Fazal Agha of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday expressed his dismay and heartfelt grievance over the sad demise of Syed Fazal Agha, who died of COVID-19.

In his condolence message, Maulana Fazl said Fazal Agha, a former governor and a member of Balochistan Assembly was a brave man, said a press release.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.