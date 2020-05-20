UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl Grieved Over Death Of Fazal Agha Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Fazl grieved over death of Fazal Agha of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday expressed his dismay and heartfelt grievance over the sad demise of Syed Fazal Agha, who died of COVID-19.

In his condolence message, Maulana Fazl said Fazal Agha, a former governor and a member of Balochistan Assembly was a brave man, said a press release.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Governor Died Man Family Sad

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.